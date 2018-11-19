The first 16 over a 1: The story of how UMBC upset Virginia in the NCAA Tournament

Before 2018, teams seeded No. 16 in the NCAA Tournament were 0-135 against No. 1 seeds. Getting placed with a “16” next to your program’s name only ensured one thing: your stay in the Big Dance would be short and sweet.

Then humble UMBC, the No. 16 seed pitted up against No. 1 overall seed Virginia, changed everything. The Retrievers soundly beat the Cavaliers, 74-54, providing perhaps the biggest upset March Madness has ever seen. The likelihood of it happening again anytime soon suggests UMBC may be in its own elite company for years upon years.

- Advertisement -

So how, exactly, did UMBC pull off the upset? CBS Sports Network will take you behind the scenes of one of the most historic upsets with a documentary debuting Monday, Nov. 19 entitled “UMBC vs UVA: BRACKET BUSTED”. The documentary is part of CBS Sports Network’s “Four Sides of the Story” franchise, and will give an inside look at how the Retrievers pulled off the improbable.

The documentary, featuring interviews from UMBC social media personality Zach Seidel, UVA’s Isaiah Wilkins, CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson, and UMBC guard KJ Maura and his coach, Ryan Odom, will air Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The show will be widely available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers fuboTV (try it for free) YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV and Hulu.

A live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com.