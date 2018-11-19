SHERIFF: there have been six fatalities in Dade County in the past month

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Just on Monday, there were three crashes on I-59 in Dade County, one of which claimed a person’s life.

Sheriff Ray Cross said it’s the sixth fatality in the county in the past month.

“My condolences go to the families that’s lost loved ones in the past month. It’s just terrible and our hearts go out to them,” Sheriff Cross said.

At around 4:30 p.m., one lane of traffic was flowing on I-59 Northbound at mile marker 9.

Authorities said that’s where a vehicle clipped a tractor-trailer and flipped over a guard rail.

“Three people in that car. One of them was in very serious condition and transported by Life Force to the hospital. There was a female and child in that one, but the seem to be okay,” Sheriff Cross said.

Then a couple of hours later, on the opposite side on I-59 Southbound at Exit 17, Sheriff Cross said a Mustang ran under a tractor-trailer, killing a person inside.

“And we have another wreck that was caused from that wreck, but just some injuries, some minor injuries, nothing bad in that wreck,” he said.

More people are expected to be driving this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sheriff Cross said he’s urging drivers to slow down.

He also said one of the biggest problems on roadways are distracted drivers.

“You know we have the new hands-free law in Georgia about cell phones and not being able to talk on the cell phone while you’re traveling, just be aware of that. You know, wear your seat belts. Please do not drink and drive just pay attention to your surroundings and you know the roadways,” Sheriff Cross said.