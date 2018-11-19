NFL games today, Week 11 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Raiders, Broncos pull off late upsets

NFL Week 11 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Thursday

Sunday

Texans 23, Redskins 21 (Recap)

Steelers 20, Jaguars 16 (Recap)

Colts 38, Titans 10 (Recap)

Cowboys 22, Falcons 19 (Recap)

Giants 38, Buccaneers 35 (Recap)

Ravens 24, Bengals 21 (Recap)

Lions 20, Panthers 19 (Recap)

Broncos 23, Chargers 22 (Recap)

Raiders 23, Cardinals 21 (Recap)

Saints 48, Eagles 7 (Recap)

Vikings at Bears, 8:20 p.m. (GameTracker)

Monday

Game-winning kicks for everyone!

The Raiders and Broncos pulled off upset victories on the strength of game-winning field goals as time expired on Sunday. For Oakland, it snaps a five-game losing streak; For Denver, it’s their first win in three weeks.

Brees, Saints lighting up Eagles

I have no idea how Tre’Quan Smith managed to hold onto this touchdown catch despite the massive hit at the end of it, but he did. The Saints are working the Eagles in New Orleans right now.

This pitch and catch to Michael Thomas was also something.

As was this one. What a throw by Brees.

And yet another to Kamara.

Antonio Gates still catching touchdowns

Not bad for a guy who is approximately one million years old.

Kirk gets gone

The Cardinals’ rookie connection got off to a good start on Sunday, as Josh Rosen found Christian Kirk for a screen pass that went for a long TD. Kirk got slippery and turned on the jets to leave the Raiders defense in the dust.

Big Ben stretches out for the W

The Steelers completed a great comeback against the Jaguars and picked up a big win in the final seconds of Sunday’s game. Ben Roethlisberger punched in the game-winning score on a quarterback option (!) and just barely managed to get the ball across the goal line for the victory.

Julio comes up clutch, but ‘Boys win

Julio Jones caught himself another touchdown this week, if you can believe it. And this one was clutch, as helped the Falcons tie the Cowboys in the final few minutes.

But Dallas responded with a game-winning field goal off the leg of Brett Maher. That’s a huge win for the ‘Boys, who improve to 5-5 on the year.

OBJ trolling the Bucs

Not only did Odell Beckham Jr. come up with an impressive TD catch against Tampa, he also trolled them by breaking out Warren Sapp’s signature sack dance for the celebration. Excellent work.

Jalen vs. AB

Covering Antonio Brown is no easy task, but Jalen Ramsey is having himself a day in Jacksonville. The Jags star cornerback has two interceptions, including this beautiful effort against Brown in the end zone.

But Brown is having a decent day himself. He managed to get loose against zone coverage and came up with a 78-yard touchdown reception for the stat sheet.

T.Y. defies physics

T.Y. Hilton already had a touchdown under his belt when he made this incredible play to stay inbounds and get into the end zone again. I have no idea how he managed to not step out here, and officials initially thought he did, but a video review determined he stayed in somehow.

Oh no, Alex Smith …

Seems like there are plenty of interceptions to go around today, but Alex Smith has the worst one of the day so far. Here he is throwing a 101-yard pick-six to Houston’s Justin Reid. That’s not what you want in the red zone …

Julio plays both ways

Julio Jones may have had one of the best defense plays of the day on Sunday. Yes, that Julio Jones. The Falcons star wide receiver managed to take away a Cowboys interception with a great hit on Dallas safety Jeff Heath that separated him from the ball. The Falcons may want to consider playing Jones on both sides of the ball?

Lucky strike

Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton are working their magic against the Titans. The Colts duo hooked up for this massive TD in the first half on Sunday.

Saquon off to a hot start

Saquon Barkley’s Sunday is off to a good start, as the Giants running back has two touchdowns already in the first quarter against the Bucs. The rookie has one through the air and one on the ground.

Lamar ready to go

Lamar Jackson is getting his first career start in Baltimore this Sunday, and things got off to a pretty good start on his first drive. The Ravens charged 75 yards down the field for a TD, but Jackson didn’t even attempt a pass attempt on that drive. Instead, 11 plays …11 runs. But Jackson did help out on the ground before Alex Collins was able to punch it in for the score.