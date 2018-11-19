New Orleans vs. Philadelphia Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Game Recap

New Orleans turned the game against Philadelphia into a track meet, one they took the gold medal in after outgaining them by 546 vs. 214. New Orleans were fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past Philadelphia 48-7. Winning may never get old, but New Orleans sure are getting used to it with nine in a row now.

The contest started off well for New Orleans, whose offense put up 24 first-half points. Philadelphia wasn’t quite able to keep up, scoring 7 to make it 24-7 heading into the break. New Orleans put the matchup away in the third quarter with 14 points from the offense and zero points allowed from the defense.

No one put up better numbers for New Orleans than Drew Brees, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 363 yards and 4 touchdowns. Drew Brees has been one of their standout athletes in their past three games. Mark Ingram was in the mix, too, providing New Orleans with two touchdowns.

New Orleans will stay at home next week against Atlanta at 8:20 p.m. If the game is anything like the 43-37 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy. As for Philadelphia, they will go up against the Giants. Philadelphia have the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency.