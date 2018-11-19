MLB hot stove: Nationals, Kurt Suzuki reportedly agree to two-year deal

The Washington Nationals have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki on a two-year contract. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was first to report the deal, and multiple reporters have since confirmed. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds that the deal will pay Suzuki a total of $10 million.

Suzuki, 35, is coming off a 2018 season with the Braves in which he batted .271/.332/.444 (108 OPS+) with 12 home runs in 105 games. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 91 and a WAR of 18.0 across parts of 12 major-league seasons. Over that span, he’s spent more than 11,000 defensive innings behind the plate and thrown out 24 percent of runners versus a league-average mark of 28 percent. Suzuki previously spent part of the 2012 and 2013 seasons with the Nationals.

In Washington, Suzuki will replace outgoing free agent Matt Wieters as the primary catcher. Wieters in two seasons with the Nationals had an OPS+ of 71, so he didn’t exactly set a high bar for production.

The Nationals are of course looking to rebound from a profoundly disappointing 2018 campaign, in which they finished eight games behind the first-place Braves despite being heavy favorites coming into the season. Obviously, the signing of Suzuki would in no way hinder their efforts to bring back free agent Bryce Harper.