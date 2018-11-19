Local attorney explains what’s in the Criminal Sentencing reform bill

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – President Trump wants to see a sweeping bill pass Congress that could change sentencing guidelines.

It’s called the First Step.

Longtime local attorney Jerry Summers explains the tougher Federal guidelines were a response to drug crimes that often were accompanied by violence.

“The original federal sentencing guidelines were adopted in 1984. And that was during the time when we were having all these – Miami was the cocaine capitol of the world, there were all these killings and so forth, and the public, or the congress thought they did, called for tough law on drugs on the sentencing structure.”

Lawmakers reached a deal last week on the bill that would aid rehabilitation efforts for federal prisoners and allow judges to have more discretion on nonviolent offenders.

President Trump said he’s “thrilled” to support a criminal justice reform bill.

Some of the changes bill would make are: it would . . .

*Shorten mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offences.

and it would

*Change the 3 strikes and you’re out penalty from life in prison to 25 years.

Summers says that laws change with public sentiment just as prohibition did.

“The law changes over the years, and this is just another example how, what, thirty four years later, the congress, the public demand and congress, whatever their reason, whether it’s putting the money someplace else or not they decided, they’re going to look at it again.”

In Chattanooga, Ashley Henderson, News 12 Now.