Lakers' LeBron James drops season-high 51 points in return to Miami

There was no reunion between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade (out on paternity leave) in Miami on Sunday when the Lakers took on the Heat, but “The King” turned the clock back and played a lot like he did when they were teammates. He finished with a season-high 51 points, leading the Lakers to a 113-97 victory over the Heat.

Just a few minutes into the game, LeBron got free and threw down one of his patented fastbreak slams, where he cocks the ball way back behind his head, and rocks the rim with authority.

It was just the beginning of a tremendous night for LeBron, who threw down all sorts of slams on his way to his highest-scoring game of the season. He finished with 51 points, eight rebounds and three assists on a highly-efficient 19-of-31 shooting.

The 51 points gave him his 12th career 50-point game, and are the most points he’s scored since he put up 57 points against the Wizards last November. With this performance, LeBron is now also the first Laker to score 50 points in a game since Kobe Bryant.

This was an important performance not only for LeBron personally, but for the Lakers as a team. For LeBron, it stopped a personal seven-game losing streak in Miami, while for the Lakers, it was a big bounce back win after a disappointing blowout loss to the Magic on Saturday night.

The Lakers are now up to 9-7 on the season, and have won seven of their last 10 games.