L.A. Chargers vs. Denver Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Game Recap

Denver weren’t the first ones on the board on Sunday, but they got there more often. They dodged a bullet, finishing off the Chargers 23-22. The Chargers can consider this payback for the 0-21 defeat they dealt Denver the last time the teams encountered one another.

Phillip Lindsay was the offensive standout of the match for Denver, as he rushed for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries. We would be remiss not to mention Brandon McManus, too, whose 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was the deciding factor in the contest.

Denver will take on Pittsburgh at home at 4:25 p.m. next week. Pittsburgh are cruising in on a six-game winning streak. The Chargers will stay at home against Arizona at 4:05 p.m. These teams are both seeking redemption after dropping matches that they were favored to win.