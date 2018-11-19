How to watch Chicago vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)

Current records: Chicago 6-3-1; Minnesota 5-3-2

What to Know

- Advertisement -

Minnesota have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Chicago on the road at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Minnesota and Detroit two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 24-9 win. Dalvin Cook, who picked up 89 yards on the ground on 10 carries, was a major factor in Minnesota’s success.

Meanwhile, Chicago were able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit last Sunday, winning 34-22.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 5-3-2 and Chicago to 6-3-1. We’ll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Minnesota and Chicago clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $130.22

Prediction

The Bears are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Vikings.

This season, Chicago are 6-3-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 4-3-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3 point favorite.

Series History

Minnesota have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Chicago.

2017 – Minnesota Vikings 23 vs. Chicago Bears 10

2017 – Chicago Bears 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20

2016 – Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 10

2016 – Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 10

2015 – Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 17

2015 – Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 23

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Adam Thielen: 10.2 points

Mitchell Trubisky: 21.41 points

Jordan Howard: 8.81 points

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 32 degrees.