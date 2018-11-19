Emily’s List of Weekday Activities – November 19, 2018

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga and in nearby cities this week.

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but it’s already starting to look a lot like Christmas in Chattanooga.

You can go ice skating every day at Ice on the Landing at the Choo Choo.

It’s happening from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 4 to 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The rink is open until January 21.

One of the keyboardists in Maroon 5 will be performing in Chattanooga Tuesday night.

PJ Morton is teaming up with Grace Weber for a show at the Songbirds South Stage.

The concert starts at 9 p.m.

Get out your walking shoes, and burn those Thanksgiving meal calories ahead of time, Thursday morning.

You can support the Maclellan Shelter for Families at the 19th annual Grateful Gobbler Walk.

The 5K walk and run starts at 8 a.m. at Coolidge Park.

You can change up your Thanksgiving tradition, and have your big feast on the Tennessee River, on the Southern Belle Riverboat this Thursday.

You can take a two-hour cruise, while enjoying a special lunch with turkey, ham, and all of the traditional side dishes and desserts.

The trip is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.