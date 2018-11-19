College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 13: Alabama a big favorite vs. Auburn in Iron Bowl

The dust hasn’t settled on Week 12 yet, but it’s never too early to look ahead to Week 13, especially when it’s rivalry week. Sportsbooks have already begun to post lines for this week’s games, including plenty with College Football Playoff ramifications.

We’ll begin there.

- Advertisement -

Rankings are current AP rankings

Lines You Need To Know

Auburn at No. 1 Alabama (-24.5): The Iron Bowl isn’t expected to be close, but it really shouldn’t come as a surprise. If you think the spread is a bit large here, I do not blame you, but we must remember that Alabama isn’t only 7-0 against SEC teams this season, it’s 7-0 having won just one of those games by fewer than 24 points. So you have to ask yourself if Auburn will be the second team to do it.

No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State (+3.5): Michigan has not beaten Ohio State since the 2011 season. It has not beaten Ohio State in Columbus since the 2000 season. Yet, when the Wolverines make the trip across the border into Ohio this weekend, they’ll be doing so as 3.5-point favorites. The winner of this game wins the Big Ten East and plays Northwestern for the Big Ten title. Though we’re pretty sure they’d be fired up for this game even without all of that at stake.

No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 12 West Virginia (+3) – Friday: There are a number of different Big 12 Championship Game scenarios at play heading into this game on Friday, and trying to memorize them all will turn your brain to mush. To make it easier on you, know that if either Oklahoma or West Virginia want to play in the game, they better win this one first.

College Football Playoff Implications

South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson (-25.5): Clemson has been cruising for a while now, and judging by this spread, most expect they’ll continue to do so against the Gamecocks.

No. 3 Notre Dame at USC (+9.5): Since Notre Dame isn’t in a conference there’s only one game standing between them and a 12-0 regular season. And should they get that 12th win, it’s hard to imagine the Irish are left out of the College Football Playoff. USC, meanwhile, needs one more win to go bowling, and getting it at the expense of Notre Dame’s national title hopes would be icing on the cake.

No. 16 Washington at No. 7 Washington State (-3) – Friday: The Apple Cup is always one of the fiercer rivalry games even if it doesn’t get the same attention as others. It’ll be even bigger this season with Washington State looking to get to the Pac-12 Championship, and possibly the College Football Playoff as well.

No. 8 UCF at South Florida (+14) – Friday: These two teams played in one of the most exciting games of the 2017 season. With a two-touchdown spread, it doesn’t seem that Those In The Know expect an encore performance. Still, when it comes to all things UCF, the Knights know they can’t afford to be at anything but their absolute best to hold off the doubters.

No. 14 Utah State at No. 21 Boise State (-3): Should UCF lose a game in the next couple of weeks, the odds are strong that the winner of this game could be the team that gets a spot in the New Year’s Six. Oh, and there’s also a division title on the line here, as the winner wins the MWC’s Mountain Division and moves on to the conference title game.

Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia (-18): Does it feel like the whole world is sleeping on Georgia’s playoff hopes? This team is sitting at No. 5 and will get a shot at Alabama in the SEC Championship. The Dawgs better not get caught looking past the Bees, though, or they might get stung.

Best of the Rest

No. 22 Mississippi State at Ole Miss (+11.5) – Thursday

Kansas State at No. 25 Iowa State (-14)

BYU at No. 18 Utah (-13.5)

Illinois at No. 20 Northwestern (-17.5)

No. 13 Florida at Florida State (+4)

Maryland at No. 15 Penn State (-13.5)

No. 24 Pitt at Miami (-5.5)

No. 17 Kentucky at Louisville (+18.5)

No. 8 LSU at Texas A&M (-1)