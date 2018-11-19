College basketball rankings: Michigan zips into the top 10, Duke and Kansas remain No. 1-2 in AP Top 25

Villanova’s losses at home proved costly.

The Wildcats aren’t ranked in this week’s AP Poll, marking the first time since Dec. 1, 2013, that Villanova doesn’t have a number next to its name. In fact, it had been ranked in the top 10 every week of the AP Poll since Jan. 11, 2016.

- Advertisement -

Syracuse, another 2-2 team that took a pair of losses in recent days, also dropped out of the AP Poll.

Duke, which is gearing up for a huge week in Maui, remains on top in the latest ranking; Nos. 1-7 in this week’s poll remain static from the previous week. New to the top 10 is Michigan, which bumped nine spots, to No. 9, thanks to wins over Villanova and Providence in the previous week.

Furman, which has wins on the road against 2018 Final Four teams Loyola-Chicago and Villanova, didn’t quite crack the rankings. The 5-0 Paladins, who have two wins against teams outside Division I, came in 30th in this round of voting.

Overall, the Big Ten is doing quite well to start the season. It has six teams ranked — and that doesn’t account for Nebraska, Indiana and Maryland, the three highest vote-getters that didn’t crack this week’s poll. Three Big Ten teams (Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin) are new to this week’s rankings.

AP Top 25

Rank School Record Points Previous 1 Duke (53) 3-0 1,564 1 2 Kansas (7) 3-0 1,510 2 3 Gonzaga 3-0 1,437 3 4 Virginia (2) 3-0 1,299 4 5 Tennessee (1) 3-0 1,281 5 6 Nevada 3-0 1,253 6 7 North Carolina 4-0 1,246 7 8 Auburn 3-0 1,123 9 9 Michigan 5-0 1,021 18 10 Kentucky 3-1 980 10 11 Michigan State 3-1 937 11 12 Kansas State 4-0 889 12 13 Virginia Tech 4-0 849 16 14 Florida State 2-0 794 14 15 Mississippi State 3-0 619 17 16 Clemson 3-0 462 19 17 UCLA 3-0 430 20 18 TCU 3-0 388 21 19 LSU 4-0 358 22 20 Iowa 4-0 354 NR 21 Oregon 3-1 325 13 22 Buffalo 3-0 240 25 23 Ohio State 4-0 222 NR 24 Purdue 4-1 199 23 25 Wisconsin 3-0 150 NR

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 98, Indiana 74, Maryland 56, Villanova 53, Furman 50, Syracuse 29, Washington 29, Texas 23, West Virginia 18, Miami 18, Butler 18, St. John’s 13, Iowa St. 11, Texas Tech 8, Florida 7, Marquette 7, Saint Louis 6, Arizona St 4, Vanderbilt 4, Notre Dame 4, Marshall 4, UConn 3, Loyola of Chicago 2, Temple 2, Loyola Marymount 2, Davidson 1, Arkansas 1.