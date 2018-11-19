College Basketball Podcast: A conversation about Villanova, Syracuse — and the great Maui field highlighted by Zion Williamson and Duke

LAHAINA, Hawaii — The Maui Jim Maui Invitational gets underway Monday here on this beautiful island in the middle of the Pacific. I previewed it already with the written word, if you wanna check that out. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t also address it on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. So we did. But, before we dove in, Matt Norlander and I opened on … just Hawaii and this trip in general.

After that, the conversation went like this:

12:42: Villanova lost again Saturday. not to mention completely out of the Top 25 And 1 — and the heralded recruiting class Jay Wright enrolled has had almost no impact. Did everybody underestimate what losing four NBA players does to a program not named Kentucky or Duke? Is it time to lower the ceiling on what Villanova can and will be this season? And how about this start from Furman? The Paladins are 5-0 with road wins over Loyola-Chicago and Villanova.

20:49: Syracuse, like Villanova, is also 2-2. The Orange lost to UConn and Oregon at Madison Square Garden. Is it possible bringing back the top five scorers from a team that only finished 41st at KenPom, even after advancing to the Sweet 16, doesn't actually make you great?

26:07: How badly did Indiana blow the end of Sunday's game at Arkansas?

31:18: Yes, the rate at which teams are taking 3-pointers is significantly up.

36:05: We went through every game of the Maui Invitational and made predictions for each. And we both believe there's no guarantee Duke will be in Wednesday's title game because Auburn, in a likely semifinal matchup, should be a formidable opponent.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you’re not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.