Changes coming for Riverbend Festival

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We have confirmation that the folks behind the Riverbend Festival are considering some big changes.

There is talk that the nine day summer music festival may be shorter in the future.

Executive Director Chip Baker confirmed on Monday that the Friends of the Festival board is considering changes for the 2019 event.

Baker says: “This is all part of a strategic plan that started a few years back and Riverbend Festival is set to evolve with the city of Chattanooga and the progressive music scene. ”

Baker says the changes will be announced when they have been worked out.

Much was made this year about the new Moon River Festival that sold out Coolidge Park, while Riverbend crowds appeared to be down.

In 2018, Riverbend cut out the 6:30 performances on the main stage because they were having trouble getting people to show up early for the shows.