CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students from Dalewood Middle School are heading out beyond their school walls.

They recently took a trip to city hall to meet with some adults, to find out what it means to work for the government, or a corporation.

It’s all part of a program where kids meet with a mentor every week during the school year.

Amber Hoyle is the Director of Site Base Programs for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Hoyle says the “Beyond School Walls” program involves the city of Chattanooga, and Dalewood Middle School.

“We call it ‘beyond school walls’ because they get to have education and experience outside of the school walls. They learn a lot in the school walls, but they are applying and seeing real life experiences from there mentors at their workplace.”

This is the second year for the partnership.