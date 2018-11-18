Will Jalen Ramsey be on the trading block after the season? Jaguars sternly deny ESPN report

Depending on who you believe, the Jacksonville Jaguars could be open to the possibility of trading All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey after the season.

It’s been a tumultuous week for Ramsey and things took another odd turn on Sunday when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team could be open to trading Ramsey during the 2019 offseason. League sources told Schefter that Ramsey “is slowly but surely forcing the Jaguars into considering a blockbuster trade.”

Basically, it sounds like the Jags might be getting tired of his drama… or not.

Shortly after Schefter’s report came out, the Jaguars released a statement where they sternly denied any possibility that Ramsey might be traded.

“The Jaguars have zero intention of trading Jalen Ramsey,” the team said. “There is no truth to this rumor.”

Of course, NFL teams say things all the time and then do the opposite, so it wouldn’t be completely shocking if the Jaguars were to consider a trade this offseason.

There’s been a lot of drama surrounding Ramsey over the past week, which he kind of brought upon himself. After a rough outing in a 29-16 loss to the Colts last week, Ramsey sent out a cryptic tweet that had a lot of people thinking that he might want out of Jacksonville.

When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me. I ain’t even trippin lol — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 12, 2018

The timing of the tweet was notable because it came one day after Ramsey was criticized for making two big mistakes in the loss to the Colts. Jags coach Doug Marrone said that two touchdown passes by Indy came on busted coverages that were partly Ramsey’s fault. After being called out, it’s possible that Ramsey’s tweet was just his way of letting the Jags know that they would miss him if he were to leave.

Ramsey was eventually asked about his cryptic tweet on Thursday, and although he didn’t completely clear things up, he did say that he wanted to spend the rest of his career in Jacksonville.

“I’ve said multiple times, over and over and over and over and over and over and over again that I want to play for one team my whole career,” Ramsey said.

Of course, in the same breath, he also added that he doesn’t “control” things like that.

“I don’t control that, but, I mean, it is what it is,” Ramsey said.

The Jaguars corner also said that his tweet was directed at “fake fans.”

“If that’s what people want to do or if that’s how people feel, then it’s certain people, like y’all going to miss … we bring some good things,” Ramsey said, via ESPN.com. “And, yeah, we slipped up here recently. Not executed and played like we know we can. But, like whoever, the fake fans, if y’all [the media], whoever, if y’all want to jump ship, then, look, it is what it is.”

Also, Ramsey said he wasn’t just talking for himself in the tweet, but he was actually talking for the entire team.

“Y’all going to miss us when we either gone or when stuff back popping,” Ramsey said. “We don’t want y’all no more.”

Ramsey has been an unabashed trash-talker for his entire career, which is fine when a team is winning, but it usually doesn’t go over too well in a locker room when a team is losing. If Ramsey is unhappy in Jacksonville and seen as a distraction, it’s easy to see why the Jags would at least consider trading him this offseason. Also, if they did put him on the trading block, Ramsey would likely draw interest from pretty much every team in the NFL.

Not only is the All-Pro corner still young (24), but he also has a very friendly contract that’s set to pay him just $3.6 million in 2019. Ramsey’s still on his rookie deal, which also includes a fifth-year option for 2020. Basically, if the Jags were open to a trade, the asking price would be high and most teams would likely be willing to pay it to land a shutdown corner going into the prime of his career.