Weather Update: Sunday Evening’s Forecast – November 18, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Seasonal Temps but Some Sprinkles!



After a sun filled Sunday, temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight.

Clouds will start to move in overnight with skies becoming mostly cloudy by the mid-morning.

Tomorrow expect a high in the 50s with some light showers possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day look great with mostly clear skies and fair temperatures!

Showers may return for next weekend.

