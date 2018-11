CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – At four different locations Saturday, Pneuma Christian Center distributed two hundred and fifty turkeys, with a total of one thousand turkeys.

The church also provided clothing and shoes for those in need as well as health screenings.

They went to the East Side, South Side, East Dale and West Side recreation centers.

The organization says they were able to make this possible thanks to the help of people across Hamilton and Bradley County.