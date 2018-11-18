Packers take another blow, will reportedly be without Mike Daniels for several weeks

Things just keep getting worse for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they lose a heartbreaking game to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, but they also lost Jimmy Graham for a few weeks due to a broken thumb. And not only did they lose Graham to a broken thumb, but they also lost star defensive lineman Mike Daniels to a foot injury.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Daniels saw Dr. Robert Anderson this weekend and will miss a few weeks.

The #Packers lost two starters in their brutal loss to the #Seahawks on Thursday. Along with TE Jimmy Graham (broken thumb), source said DE Mike Daniels is out a few weeks with a foot injury. He saw Dr. Robert Anderson and will get a timeline when he returns from the weekend off. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2018

- Advertisement -

The Packers are now 4-5-1 and quickly fading from the NFC playoff race. Their next few games are against the Vikings, Cardinals, and Falcons, and they finish the season with games against the Bears, Jets, and Lions. There is some opportunity there for them to jump back into the postseason picture, but they need to start stacking wins right now, and doing so will be much more difficult without one of their best defenders.

Green Bay could end the season out of the playoffs for the second consecutive year, and given the way things have been going lately, it would not be a surprise if they decided to finally move on from head coach Mike McCarthy, who has come under fire in recent weeks for his decision-making. The Packers have only a few years left of Aaron Rodgers’ prime (the QB is 34 years old and turns 35 in early December) and they have not taken enough advantage of having one of the handful of best quarterbacks in NFL history on their roster over the years. It might just be time to make some changes.