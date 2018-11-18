NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James returns to Miami; Warriors try to bounce back vs. Spurs

After a wild and historic Saturday night, the NBA is slowing down a bit on Sunday. At least in terms of the number of games. We’ve got five games on the docket, starting with an interesting Western Conference matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves.

From there, we’ll see the Trail Blazers visit the disappointing Wizards and the Knicks take on the surprisingly solid Magic. Later on, LeBron James will once again return to Miami to lead his Lakers against the Heat, while the night will close with the Warriors taking on the Spurs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s NBA action:

NBA scores for Sunday, Nov. 18

*All times Eastern

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)

New York Knicks at Orlando Magic, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) — NBA TV

LeBron returns to Miami

LeBron James has been back to Miami to take on the Heat a number of times since he left there in 2014, but every time he returns it’s still a big deal. Plus, this will be his first trip there as a member of the Lakers. There won’t be a reunion with Dwyane Wade though, as the Heat legend is out on paternity leave.