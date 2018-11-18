N.Y. Giants vs. Tampa Bay: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

1st Quarter Recap

The Giants came into the match as favorites against Tampa Bay, and they are showing why. The Giants have jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against Tampa Bay. The Giants have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Saquon Barkley and Eli Manning, the former has picked up 31 yards on the ground on 7 carries and snatched 1 receiving TD, while the latter has threw 1 TD.

Game Preview

The Giants will be playing at home against Tampa Bay at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Giants are expected to win — but not by much — so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Giants have had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 27-23 win over San Francisco. No one put up better numbers for the Giants than Eli Manning, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns. Eli Manning has been on an absolute tear in each of their last three games.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their match against Washington last week making it three winless games in a row. Tampa Bay fell to Washington 3-16. Despite 215 more yards than Washington, Tampa Bay could not convert that extra yardage to scores.

The Giants’s victory lifted them to 2-7 while Tampa Bay’s defeat dropped them down to 3-6. Giving up four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We’ll see if the Giants exploit that vulnerability.