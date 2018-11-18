Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

1st Quarter Recap

Jacksonville and Pittsburgh are all tied up at 0-0. Jacksonville have been led by Leonard Fournette, who has so far picked up 43 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

A win for Jacksonville would put an end to Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak. We’ll see if Jacksonville manage to rain on Pittsburgh’s parade or if it’s blue skies for Pittsburgh instead.

Game Preview

Pittsburgh will square off against Jacksonville at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. If the matchup is anything like the 42-45 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Pittsburgh brought a four-game winning streak into their game against Carolina last week; they left with a five-game streak. Everything went Pittsburgh’s way against Carolina as they made off with a 52-21 victory. Ben Roethlisberger, who passed for 328 yards and 5 touchdowns, was a major factor in Pittsburgh’s success. That makes it nine straight good games in a row from Roethlisberger.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Jacksonville had to settle for a 26-29 loss against Indianapolis. Jacksonville’s defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five losses in a row.

Pittsburgh’s win lifted them to 6-2-1 while Jacksonville’s loss dropped them down to 3-6. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Pittsburgh picked up 463 yards, Jacksonville 415).