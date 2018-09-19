WWE news, rumors: Rey Mysterio agrees to return deal, Alexa Bliss injury update

WWE has never been shy about bringing legends from the past back in full-time roles when the opportunity presents itself, and one of those legends is now set to return for what’s expected to be a pretty lengthy run. This is where we begin our look at the biggest WWE headlines making the rounds for Wednesday, Sept. 19.
Rey Mysterio agrees to WWE deal
PW Insider was first to break the news on Wednesday that Mysterio has locked in his return to the company. The former world heavyweight champion has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with WWE, although there was a minor disagreement to work through to get the things completed. Mysterio reportedly desired to sign an 18-month contract as opposed to a 24-month agreement, however, the two sides apparently met in the middle by allowing Mysterio to give notice of departure at 18 months if he does plan on moving on when the time comes.
Mysterio, 43, was last seen in a WWE ring as an entrant in the Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia back in April. Prior to that, he appeared as a surprise competitor in the traditional Royal Rumble match this past January in Philadelphia. But Mysterio is not coming back rusty. He’s also been competing on the independent scene, for New Japan-Pro Wrestling and he was most recently part of the main event, six-man tag match for the historic All In independent super-show that went down in Chicago on Sept. 1. So, needless to say, the “Master of the 619” is firing back to the big time ready to roll.
At this time, it’s not known on which main roster brand — Raw or SmackDown Live — Mysterio will return. He’s reportedly still waiting on that final decision from the creative team.
When he does return, it will mark the first time Mysterio will be a full-time member of the main roster since he departed back in 2015 to bring to an end a run that began in 2002 shortly following WWE’s acquisition of WCW.
More WWE news, rumors
- Alexa Bliss was forced to pull out of the Mixed Match Challenge season 2 premierse on Tuesday due to injury, leaving her partner, Braun Strowman, to team with Ember Moon as a replacement. Many believed the injury was storyline to further the beating she took at the hands of Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Another report from PW Insider noted that the injury to Bliss suffered at Hell in a Cell is indeed legitimate, and she has even been pulled from live events. If she does recover quickly, though, she could rejoin Strowman on the Mixed Match Challenge for the pair’s second scheduled match.
- There’s been a lot of chatter recently that two huge Mexican independent stars — and real-life brothers — Pentagon Jr. and Fenix could be making their way to WWE soon. Well, we may want to put those plans on hold for a while. Major League Wrestling (MLW) CEO Court Bauer recently responded to a question on Twitter by revealing that the brothers have been locked up with the company through the end of 2019.
- On Wednesday’s edition of NXT, a marquee champion vs. champion showdown takes center stage as North American champion Ricochet takes on long-reigning United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne in a winner-take-all contest. Dakota Kai & Deonna Purrazzo team up to battle Lacey Evans & Aliyah; Jaxson Ryker of the new Forgotten Sons group makes his in-ring debut; and the search for Aleister Black’s attacker continues on.
- The first round of the Mae Young Classic moves along on Wednesday night following NXT with some pretty notable names set for competition. Mia Yim and Allysin Kay — better known as Sienna — bring their independent scene rivalry to WWE when they square off. Former Divas champion Kaitlyn makes her in-ring return to WWE by taking on Kavita Devi; British wrestling rivals Toni Storm and Jinny face one another; and Karen Q meets Xia Li.