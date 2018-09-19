WWE news, rumors: Rey Mysterio agrees to return deal, Alexa Bliss injury update

WWE has never been shy about bringing legends from the past back in full-time roles when the opportunity presents itself, and one of those legends is now set to return for what’s expected to be a pretty lengthy run. This is where we begin our look at the biggest WWE headlines making the rounds for Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Rey Mysterio agrees to WWE deal

PW Insider was first to break the news on Wednesday that Mysterio has locked in his return to the company. The former world heavyweight champion has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with WWE, although there was a minor disagreement to work through to get the things completed. Mysterio reportedly desired to sign an 18-month contract as opposed to a 24-month agreement, however, the two sides apparently met in the middle by allowing Mysterio to give notice of departure at 18 months if he does plan on moving on when the time comes.

Mysterio, 43, was last seen in a WWE ring as an entrant in the Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia back in April. Prior to that, he appeared as a surprise competitor in the traditional Royal Rumble match this past January in Philadelphia. But Mysterio is not coming back rusty. He’s also been competing on the independent scene, for New Japan-Pro Wrestling and he was most recently part of the main event, six-man tag match for the historic All In independent super-show that went down in Chicago on Sept. 1. So, needless to say, the “Master of the 619” is firing back to the big time ready to roll.

At this time, it’s not known on which main roster brand — Raw or SmackDown Live — Mysterio will return. He’s reportedly still waiting on that final decision from the creative team.

When he does return, it will mark the first time Mysterio will be a full-time member of the main roster since he departed back in 2015 to bring to an end a run that began in 2002 shortly following WWE’s acquisition of WCW.

