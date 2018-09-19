Woman stabbed to death while jogging in D.C.

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON — A woman was stabbed to death while she was jogging near Tuesday night near Logan Circle, police said. CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reports the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. on 11th Street and O Street in Northwest, D.C.

Surveillance video from a nearby Chinese restaurant in the primarily residential neighborhood shows the victim stumbling inside the eatery covered in blood. The video reportedly shows bystanders attempting to aid the woman before emergency crews arrived.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for three suspects in connection with the stabbing. One of the suspects was described as wearing all-black clothing, another was wearing a white hat and shirt and the other was wearing a mustard-colored shirt.

Alert: Stabbing at 1956 hrs in the 1400 block of 11th Street,NW. Lookout for three B/M’s. (1) wearing All black clothing. (2) wearing white hat, white shirt, and black pants. (3) wearing mustard colored shirt. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 pic.twitter.com/5JSuz1OLu8 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 19, 2018

The victim’s identity has not been released and police have not determined a motive.