Trump says he's leaving Kavanaugh situation up to Senate — live updates

President Trump took questions on his embattled Supreme Court nominee Wednesday, as he left the White House en route to North Carolina and South Carolina to survey Hurricane Florence damage.

Mr. Trump told reporters it would be “unfortunate” if Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of assaulting her assault when they were both in high school, doesn’t show up to a scheduled Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Monday, and “wonderful” if she does.

“If she shows up and makes a credible showing, that’ll be very interesting,” the president said, adding that he “really would want to see what she has to say.”

Mr. Trump didn’t indicate he would direct the FBI to conduct any further review of the situation, saying, “Well, it would seem the FBI really doesn’t do that.” The FBI has told CBS News that it has included the allegation in Kavanaugh’s background file, and is not opening any additional probe at this time, although the president could direct the FBI to take further action. Ford has told the committee she doesn’t wish to testify without an FBI investigation.

The president said he trusts the Senate to do its job.

“They’ve given it a lot of time, they will continue to give it a lot of time, and really, it’s up to the Senate,” he said.

Mr. Trump is traveling to North Carolina, a state where 343,000 people are still without power after bearing the brunt of the storm’s impact. At least 37 people have died in storm-related incidents, including 27 in North Carolina, 8 in South Carolina and 2 in Virginia. The region is now dealing with massing flooding in the wake of Florence’s path.

The federal response to Hurricane Florence has largely been overshadowed by the president’s claims of “A Plus” response to past storms, including that of Hurricane Maria. Mr. Trump recently disputed new findings that Hurricane Maria’s death toll was far greater than originally estimated in Puerto Rico, placing blame on Democrats for inflating numbers to “make him look bad.”

He tweeted on Tuesday that they would deploy a similar tactic in the wake of Florence.

…that FEMA, our Military, and our First Responders, who are all unbelievable, are a disaster and not doing a good job. This will be a total lie, but that’s what they do, and everybody knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

“Don’t be fooled, at some point in the near future Democrats will start ranting that FEMA, our military and our first responders, who are all unbelievable, are a disaster and not doing a good job. This will be a total lie, but that’s what they do and everybody knows it!” Mr. Trump tweeted

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s top response official, FEMA administrator Brock Long, is under investigation for his alleged use of government cars in a personal capacity, all while managing the response, recovery and cleanup efforts from the hurricane’s impact.