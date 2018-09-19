Tour Championship 2018 odds: Surprising PGA picks from same model that called Bryson DeChambeau's run

We’re quickly nearing the start of the 2018 Tour Championship, the fourth and final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 2018 Tour Championship odds board has been changing all week, but Justin Thomas has remained on top at 8-1 despite a wrist injury suffered in the final round of the BMW Championship. Thomas, the reigning FedEx Cup champion, has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 4 and is No. 5 in the FedEx Cup standings. Right behind Thomas are Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, who are listed at 9-1. Before you make any 2018 Tour Championship picks or try your hand in a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what SportsLine’s projection model has to say.

SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been dead-on so far in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. It was all over Bryson DeChambeau at the Dell Technologies Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start despite being a 33-1 long shot.

It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods‘ deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed their model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for in its 2018 Tour Championship picks: Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory and his last win in the FedExCup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. However, Woods enters the 2018 Tour Championship full of confidence. In 17 starts this season, he has two second-place finishes and six top-10s. Bettors have jumped on Woods’ bandwagon, pushing his 2018 Tour Championship odds down from 14-1 to 12-1.

Another surprise the model is projecting at the Tour Championship 2018: Thomas, last year’s FedEx Cup champion, fails to defend his title and finishes outside the top three.

Thomas knows a victory at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta will give him his second consecutive FedEx Cup title. In fact, he can finish as low as a two-way tie for second and still have a mathematical chance of winning.

Thomas is no stranger to the winner’s circle. He’s won three tournaments on the PGA Tour this year and has a total of nine top-10 finishes. However, he has failed to land inside the top 10 in his last two starts. SportsLine’s model says Thomas comes up short this week at East Lake. There are far better values in this loaded 2018 Tour Championship field than the 8-1 premium you’ll have to pay.

Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Tour Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Tour Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2018 Tour Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Tour Championship projected leaderboard from the model that’s nailed four of the last eight majors heading into the weekend.

Justin Rose 8-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Tony Finau 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

John Rahm 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Billy Horschel 25-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1