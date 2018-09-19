Tour Championship 2018 odds: Surprising PGA picks from advanced model that predicted Bryson DeChambeau's run

Everyone has an opinion on the 2018 Tour Championship, the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will plop down wagers on the Tour Championship 2018, and there’s plenty at stake starting Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The 2018 FedEx Cup champion gets $10 million, while the runner-up walks away with $3 million. Justin Thomas, going off at 10-1 odds to win the Tour Championship, will get his shot at becoming just the second player to capture more than one FedEx Cup title. However, World No. 1 Justin Rose is the Vegas favorite at 8-1, with 13 other golfers close behind at 20-1 Tour Championship odds or better. Before you make any 2018 Tour Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you’ll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been dead-on so far in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. It was all over Bryson DeChambeau at the Dell Technologies Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start despite being a 33-1 long shot.

It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods‘ deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed their model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for in its 2018 Tour Championship picks: Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory and his last win in the FedExCup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. However, Woods enters the 2018 Tour Championship full of confidence. In 17 starts this season, he has two second-place finishes and six top-10s. Bettors have jumped on Woods’ bandwagon, pushing his 2018 Tour Championship odds down from 14-1 to 12-1.

Another surprise SportsLine’s model is calling for: Francesco Molinari, the 2018 British Open champion, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top 10.

Molinari has two victories and five top-10 finishes on tour this season, but he has struggled in recent weeks. In fact, he has finished 39th or worse in two of his last four starts, which induces missing the cut at the Northern Trust, the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2018.

Molinari also ranks outside the top 50 in both driving distance (301 yards) and driving accuracy (64.56 percent), which will cause trouble at East Lake. Molinari is a golfer you’ll want to completely avoid this week at the 2018 Tour Championship.

Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Tour Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Tour Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2018 Tour Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Tour Championship projected leaderboard from the model that’s nailed four of the last eight majors heading into the weekend.

Justin Rose 8-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Tony Finau 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

John Rahm 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Billy Horschel 25-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1