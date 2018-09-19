Top 100 NBA players for 2018-19: LeBron James leads rankings that are West-heavy at the top

Putting together a top 100 list of NFL players creates all kinds of difficult decisions. How can you weigh a quarterback’s impact vs. a left tackle’s, the relative worth of a multi-tooled running back vs. a shutdown corner? Ditto for baseball: Pitchers in one category, hitters in the other, with defense a factor in both.

But putting together a top 100 list of NBA players works better than individual rankings for any other team sport. You may have different positions in basketball, but whether you’re a point guard or a big man, the two goals are the same: Put the ball in one hoop, stop the ball from getting in the other.

And maybe that’s why annual NBA player rankings generate so much chatter and controversy — not just among fans but among players themselves. Carmelo Anthony and DeMar DeRozan both lashed out a year ago when they believed certain top-100 rankings put them too low. A miffed C.J. McCollum went a step further: “We need to start ranking these weak ass journalist,” he tweeted.

Of course, that’s why we do it: To spur on conversation. CBS Sports polled 10 NBA insiders and writers, including former players Raja Bell and Wally Szczerbiak, to create our list. The result was a list that balanced hype and production, a look at how we would value these players as we enter the 2018-19 season.

There’s not much conversation to be had about who is No. 1 on this list. Frankly, there’s not much conversation about No. 2, either. LeBron James and Kevin Durant stand in a league of their own. After that? Well, that’s where the fun starts. — Reid Forgrave