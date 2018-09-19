Hamilton Co. arrests suspect in 3 year old murder

SODDY DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Detectives have made two arrests connected to a Soddy Daisy murder almost three years ago.

In October of 2015, Timothy Brian Stewart was reported missing.

A woman told his family that the two had gone into the woods to talk. She says she fell asleep. And when she woke up, Brian was gone.

The next weekend, his body was discovered in a rock quarry on Layne Road, near where he disappeared and where his grandmother lived.

On Thursday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested 35 year old Randy Layne and his sister, 32 year old Kattie Lynn Layne in Soddy Daisy.

Randy was charged with Criminal Homicide.

Kattie Lynn was charged with Abuse of Corpse and Criminal Responsibility for Facilitation of Criminal Homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any other details on the crime at this time.