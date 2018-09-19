Sexual assault investigation involving police officer still ongoing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Chattanooga Police Officer is still off the job after being accused of sexual assault.

A report alleging assault by Officer Desmond Logan was filed in June.

- Advertisement -

That sparked an investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office as well as an internal investigation by the Chattanooga Police Department.

During the Chattanooga City Council Meeting Tuesday the City Attorney shared an update on Logan’s employment status with the police force.

“Officer Logan is not reemployed at this point in time or is not back at work anyway here and the investigation, the criminal investigation is still ongoing,” City Attorney Phillip Noblett said.