Randy Boyd could become University of Tennessee interim president

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees chairman has recommended former gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd to serve as the school’s interim president.

The Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday in Knoxville to consider the recommendation made by Board of Trustees Chairman John Compton.

- Advertisement -

University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro announced Monday he will retire effective Feb. 14. He will leave active service Nov. 21 to use his remaining vacation time.

Boyd is a Tennessee alum and Knoxville businessman who lost to Bill Lee last month in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Compton has recommended that Boyd serve as interim president for up to 24 months or until a permanent president takes over.

Boyd was Gov. Bill Haslam’s adviser for higher education and commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)