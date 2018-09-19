Pick Six Podcast: Von Miller on why new roughing rules aren't a problem, Mahomes success

The Denver Broncos are off to a fast start, jumping out to a 2-0 record after sniping the Raiders with a last-second win on Sunday. To discuss the hot start and much more, we welcomed Von Miller onto the Pick Six Podcast this week.

Miller, appearing on behalf of Old Spice and their new foaming body wash as well as a foam-filled obstacle course game show (!), talked about the Broncos’ hot start, Case Keenum’s ability to be a franchise QB, criticism of John Elway, Patrick Mahomes‘ hot start, and how to slow down Andy Reid. He also compared the 2015 Broncos defense to the 2018 Broncos defense.

Miller also pointed out that the new roughing the passer penalties are not that bad. No, really: Miller noted that he just goes after the ball in order to avoid getting flagged too often.

“I’m not really too worried about it,” Miller said. “My whole game — I’m not worried about the quarterback, I’m honestly going for the ball whenever you get back there. If you prioritize the ball, everything follows that.

“You still get caught with some of the same plays that Clay [Matthews] did, and it’s super tough in those situations.”

As Miller sees it, quarterbacks need to be healthy in order for the NFL to be exciting.

“The game is about the quarterback. You like to hear next-man-up stories, the next guy came in and did this or whatever,” Miller explained. “But the NFL is about our star quarterbacks, and we’ve got to keep those guys healthy. I’m all in, 100 percent with the rule changes.”

Listen to the full show below — Jason La Canfora stops by to talk Week 2 overreactions as well — and watch Miller's entertaining Old Spice clip below.

Miller’s clip: