NFL DFS Week 3: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

There are plenty of questions for NFL DFS players as Week 3 approaches. How will Josh Gordon fare in his debut with the Patriots? Will the Seahawks‘ offensive line struggle to protect Russell Wilson again? And can you trust Carson Wentz in his first game back since December? What we do know is that millions of dollars will be on the line at the daily fantasy sites DraftKings and FanDuel this week, with buy-ins ranging from a quarter to over $10,000. Regardless of your bankroll, before you lock in your Week 3 NFL DFS lineups, you need to see what SportsLine’s Mike McClure has to say. He’s a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

In Week 1, McClure’s lineup finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. He followed that up by picking several gems in Week 2 like Ben Roethlisberger, who went off for around 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and Tevin Coleman, who piled up over 120 yards on the ground in a victory against the Panthers.

For Week 3, we can tell you McClure is banking on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel.

After a shaky Week 1 performance against the Vikings, Garoppolo bounced back in Week 2 against the Lions with over 200 yards through the air and two touchdowns. He posted a QB rating of 118.4, his best since Week 12 of last season.

That trend should continue in Week 3 against the Chiefs, who gave up 424 yards and three touchdowns to Philip Rivers and 452 yards and three touchdowns to Roethlisberger thus far in 2018. The Chiefs have given up over 1,000 yards of total offense this season, over 100 more than the next closest team. Vegas has set the over-under for total points at 56, the highest of the week, so expect plenty of opportunities for Garoppolo to return value.

McClure is stacking Garoppolo with wide receiver Pierre Garcon at $5,600 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings.

The 11th-year veteran has been a favorite option for Garoppolo through two weeks, getting 10 targets that he’s turned into six receptions for 57 yards. Kansas City has been torched by the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster (13-121-1) and Keenan Allen (8-101-1) so far, so expect Garcon to see an even higher volume of targets on Sunday. Garcon had 79 catches for over 1,000 yards two seasons ago and could have his number called on even more this week if fellow wideout Marquise Goodwin (quad) remains sidelined.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 3 of the NFL season? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.