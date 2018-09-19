Attorney says McElrath may plea not guilty by reason of insanity

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A judge bound over the charges against a man to a grand jury for the murder of his 15 year old son.

Michael McElrath had his preliminary hearing Wednesday for the August shooting.

McElrath is accused of shooting and killing his 15 year old son in August on Cotter Road. His son was a student at Hixson High School.

Several different witnesses recounted what happened that night including, detectives and the McElrath’s wife.

She talked about finding their son, shot to death in his bed.

Investigators say the boy was shot 11 times.

McElrath is also accused of shooting and killing a dog.

People who testified say McElrath made several comments leading up to the incident that showed he wasn’t in the right frame of mind.

McElrath’s lawyer says they might eventually make a case for a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.