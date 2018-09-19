Mavericks expected to face 'significant' penalty from NBA as result of investigation into workplace culture, per report

The seven-month-long investigation into misconduct in the Dallas Mavericks organization has concluded, and the results are expected to be announced on Wednesday afternoon. Back in February, Sports Illustrated released a detailed report that noted decades of sexual harassment, domestic violence and a generally corrosive work environment inside the Mavericks’ offices.

Following that story, the team launched an independent investigation, which the league said it would follow closely. Now, that report is reportedly ready to be made public. According to The Dallas Morning News, the Mavericks will be holding a press conference to discuss the findings, while the NBA will also announce what is expected to be a “significant” penalty.

A Mavericks source told The News that the 43-page investigation report and NBA response will be made available at 1:30 p.m. Also, a 3:15 p.m. news conference has been scheduled at American Airlines Center with Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall and the probe’s lead investigator, Anne Milgram, taking questions. NBA and Mavericks sources have in recent weeks told The News that they expect the league to significantly penalize the Dallas franchise, with the Mavericks hoping that sweeping cultural and organizational changes that have been enacted under Marshall would mitigate the sanctions’ severity.

Per the Morning News, the penalty is expected to be financial in nature, and should not affect the basketball side of things. The Mavericks are set to hold media day on Friday ahead of their preseason trip to China.