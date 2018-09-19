Lawmakers push for hearing on Kavanaugh allegations as accuser calls for FBI probe

The status of a public hearing set for Monday into the allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh remained in doubt after lawyers for the woman accusing the judge of sexual misconduct say they want a thorough FBI investigation into the matter before testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In a letter sent to Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers say the FBI investigation would serve as a first step in the process to their client testifying in public.

President Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn Wednesday morning that it would be “wonderful” if she testifies, and “unfortunate” if she does not, and, though he said he’ll have to hear what she has to say, said it was “very hard for me to imagine anything happened” between her and Kavanaugh.

The White House has continued to defend the president’s pick for the next Supreme Court justice, with Mr. Trump saying Tuesday he felt badly for Kavanaugh having to go through the allegations, a man he said had an “impeccable history.”

While Kavanaugh intends to return back before the Senate on Monday with or without Ford present, a GOP aide tells CBS News’ Nancy Cordes that the committee intends to “leave the opportunity open” for Ford to testify “for as long as possible.” It’s unclear how the latest developments will impact an eventual vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation out of committee, originally set for this Thursday.

“I feel so badly for him that he’s going through this, to be honest with you. I feel so badly for him. This is not a man that deserves this. This should have been brought to the fore. This should have been brought up long ago and that’s what you have hearings for. You don’t wait til the hearing is over and then all of a sudden bring it up,” said Mr. Trump.

The president took a number of questions about Kavanaugh on the White House South Lawn on his way to North and South Carolina Wednesday.

Mr. Trump did not indicate he would direct the FBI to conduct any further review of Kavanaugh. He said it would be “wonderful” if Ford testifies and “unfortunate” if she does not, saying he trusts the Senate to vet Kavanaugh.

“If she shows up and makes a credible showing, that’ll be very interesting,” the president said, noting he “really would want to see what she has to say.”

Anita Hill slams public hearing as a “sham proceeding” without FBI investigation

In an interivew with ABC’s “Good Morning America, Dr. Anita Hill said there should “absolutely” be a FBI investigation before Ford testifies in order for the facts to be collected and have a neutral investigation – from which Senators can develop their questions.

She did not say that Ford has a duty to testify but rather the question is whether Senators will give her a real chance to speak instead of a “sham proceeding”. She encouraged Senators to wait until the facts of the investigation are pulled together so there can be an impartial hearing – as it is a responsibility to the American public.

Grassley says no reason for delays in Ford’s testimony

In response to Ford’s letter late Tuesday evening, the GOP chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, issued a statement attempting to put the ball back in Ford’s court on whether or not to appear before the Senate.

“Dr. Ford’s testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events. Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay.”

Corker says to move forward with vote if both sides not represented on Monday

Sen. Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says if lawmakers don’t hear from both sides during Monday’s hearing, the committee should move to a vote.

After learning of the allegation, Chairman @ChuckGrassley took immediate action to ensure both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have the opportunity to be heard, in public or private. Republicans extended a hand in good faith. If we don’t hear from both sides on Monday, let’s vote. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) September 19, 2018

“Republicans extended a hand in good faith,” Corker tweeted Tuesday night, commending Chairman Grassley for taking “immediate action to ensure both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have the opportunity to be heard, in public or private.”