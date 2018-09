ETOWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A traffic stop in Etowah on Wednesday resulted in a large meth bust.

Etowah Police officer Jason Russell responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the morning.

He called in a K9 unit from McMinn County to assist.

The Sheriff says Ryka helped sniff out almost five pounds of meth at the scene.

One person was charged in the case.