Here are some of the questions Anita Hill answered in 1991

In 1991, shortly after the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for the confirmation of Clarence Thomas concluded, a lone woman, Anita Hill, alleged that the conservative nominee for the Supreme Court had engaged in sexual misconduct. Thomas vehemently denied these allegations, and many on the right believed that he was the victim of a political hit job, a last-minute attempt by liberals to take down their candidate.

Many political observers see echoes of Anita Hill’s accusations of sexual harassment against Clarence Thomas in 1991 and her testimony before the Senate in allegations brought by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford against current Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In both cases, the allegations were brought up after the confirmation hearings had concluded. In 1991, Hill’s testimony came five days later. In Kavanaugh’s case, the committee is trying to set a hearing for Monday, days after the identity of his accuser was revealed.

There are some differences — Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment when he was her boss at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, while Ford alleges that Kavanaugh attempted sexual assault when they were both teenagers. Hill, a black woman, faced 14 white men on the Senate Judiciary Committee. If she chooses to testify, Ford will be questioned by four women in the panel.

Ford has not yet accepted the invitation to testify before the Senate on Monday. It would not be surprising if the grueling interrogation Hill faced in 1991 has given Ford pause. Here are some of the questions Hill faced from the committee over three days of testimony: