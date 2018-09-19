Former daycare worker charged with abusing toddlers

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (AP) – A former Tennessee daycare worker is facing charges after police say surveillance video shows her allegedly abusing three toddlers at the facility where she used to work.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons told news outlets 23-year-old Ashley Centers was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse. The charges stem from her former job at Works in Progress in Lafayette.

Authorities say the investigation started when the parents of an injured 18-month old child called the sheriff after watching surveillance video of what happened at the facility.

Gregory says deputies reviewed the video and it showed a total of three toddlers being handled roughly.

Centers’ attorney, Jeff Cherry of Lebanon, said in a statement that he has advised her not to speak with the news media.

