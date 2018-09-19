Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”

Editor’s note: Welcome to Week 3! We’re handling Jamey Eisenberg’s Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em column a bit differently this season. You’re still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we’re just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we’ve usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we’re going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here’s Jamey’s take on running backs for this week.

Don’t worry: If you want the classic Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em, we’ll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here’s running back.

Running backs

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Sleepers

Corey Clement (vs. IND): Clement would be a must-start option if Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) are out. But even if just Sproles is out again we could see Clement in a good spot against the Colts. Sproles didn’t play in Week 2 at Tampa Bay, and Clement had six carries for 30 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 55 yards.

Isaiah Crowell (at CLE): You know I love a revenge game, and Crowell spent the previous four seasons with the Browns. We’ll see if he can do anything against a Cleveland run defense that was gashed by James Conner in Week 1 and gave up 99 total yards to Alvin Kamara in Week 2. Crowell is still splitting touches with Bilal Powell, but I would consider using him as a flex option on Thursday night.

Theo Riddick (vs. NE): Despite how well the Lions receivers have played, Riddick is still tied with Golden Tate for the team lead in receptions with 14. He has 19 targets, which is two more than Marvin Jones, and he just scored 13 PPR points in Week 2 at San Francisco. I’d love to see more of Kerryon Johnson this week, but in a game where the Lions are likely chasing points, Riddick should once again be a significant factor in the passing game.

Sony Michel (at DET): If the Lions trail in this game as expected, we could see the Patriots lean on Michel to continue increasing his confidence. He made his NFL debut in Week 2 at Jacksonville and got 10 carries for 34 yards and one catch for 7 yards. I’d still rank him third among the Patriots running backs behind James White and Rex Burkhead, but Michel is a Hail Mary play for your roster as a flex.

Javorius Allen (vs. DEN): I hope this is the week Alex Collins establishes himself as the No. 1 option in Baltimore’s backfield, but Allen will continue to have a prominent role. And he actually leads the Ravens in receptions with 10. He’s also scored a touchdown in each of the first two games of the season and is averaging 13.5 PPR points over that span. He’s a flex option in PPR this week.

Bust Alert

If this game goes as expected, with the Packers likely playing with a lead, even on the road, it will be hard for Washington to lean on Peterson ahead of Thompson, who is clearly better in the passing game. Green Bay also has yet to allow a rushing touchdown, and Peterson will need to find the end zone to have a productive Fantasy outing. I thought Peterson would take advantage of the Colts defense in Week 2, but when Washington got behind, Peterson’s outlook got bleak. He still managed eight PPR points, but I would put that as his ceiling for Week 3. He’s a flex option at best in most formats.

