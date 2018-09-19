Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”

Editor’s note: Welcome to Week 3! We’re handling Jamey Eisenberg’s Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em column a bit differently this season. You’re still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we’re just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we’ve usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we’re going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here’s Jamey’s take on quarterbacks for this week.

Don’t worry: If you want the classic Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em, we’ll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here’s quarterback.

Quarterbacks

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Sleepers

Andy Dalton (at CAR): Dalton is averaging 26.5 Fantasy points a game to start the season, and he’s getting help from other receivers aside from A.J. Green. Maybe with Joe Mixon (knee) out, he does even more heavy lifting against a Panthers defense that just allowed 33 Fantasy points to Ryan.

Blake Bortles (vs. TEN): Bortles has now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of his past eight games going back to last year after he had 40 points in Week 1 against New England. He also has four games over the past two years without Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points over that span, so keep an eye on Fournette’s status. And in his past five meetings with the Titans, Bortles is averaging 273 passing yards a game with 11 total touchdowns and four interceptions.

Ryan Tannehill (vs. OAK): Tannehill is averaging 18.5 Fantasy points in his past two games and gets the same favorable matchup as Kenyan Drake with the Raiders coming across the country for a 1 p.m. ET start for their second road game in a row. I like Tannehill as a quality starter in two-quarterback leagues this week, and he’s helping Fantasy owners with his legs after 44 rushing yards against the Jets in Week 2.

Bust Alert

Two things to mention here. First, it’s great to have Wentz back after he tore up his knee in Week 14 last year at the Rams. He was playing at an MVP level before getting hurt, and he had to watch backup Nick Foles lead his team to the Super Bowl. And No. 2, which leads me to why Wentz and some of these other guys are mentioned here, is we’re getting unbelievable play at quarterback. There were 14 quarterbacks who scored at least 20 Fantasy points in Week 1 and 17 who did it in Week 2, which means your starter can have a good showing but still not finish as a No. 1 guy. I think Wentz falls into that category in his first game back. And maybe we should give the Colts defense some credit for keeping Dalton (19 points) and Alex Smith (12 points) to mediocre games. Wentz will eventually work his way back to a full-time starting Fantasy quarterback, but use caution when starting him this week, even at home.