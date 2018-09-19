Fantasy Football Week 3: Jay Ajayi in question and everything you missed on Tuesday

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”

Jay Ajayi is unlikely to play on Sunday?

For now, the question mark here is the key. The Eagles added Josh Adams off their practice squad and there was an interpretation of offensive coordinator Mike Groh’s comments on Monday that indicated Ajayi would not be available for Week 2. For now, the best thing you can do is prepare as if the Eagles won’t have Ajayi on Sunday.

Without Ajayi, the options are limited. Darren Sproles missed Week 2 with a hamstring and we’ve been given no indication that he’ll be better in Week 3. Corey Clement would get a huge workload in the event neither Ajayi or Sproles is available, with Wendell Smallwood and Adams filling in the gaps. If Clement is available in any of your leagues the time to add him is now.

Mike Tomlin confirmed the report that Antonio Brown was absent on Monday

What would a Monday be without more drama from the Steelers? Brown leads the Steelers with 33 targets this season but he was visibly upset on the sidelines Sunday. Then there was the Twitter drama late Sunday night. Thankfully, his agent Drew Rosenhaus cleared that up on Monday, stating Brown was not actually asking for a trade.

This seems like it’s much ado about nothing. The Steelers are 0-1-1 and things aren’t exactly peachy in the locker room. That’s not exactly news. In Week 3 they head to Tampa Bay to take on Ryan Fitzpatrick and the red-hot Buccaneers. The positive for Brown is Tampa Bay’s secondary is in shambles and we fully expect him to be one of the best receivers in Fantasy.

Other news from around the NFL:

