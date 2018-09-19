Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start Phillip Lindsay, sit Philip Rivers

Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season is in the books. Whether your team got an early-season win or suffered a heartbreaking defeat, Week 3 gives you a chance for a victory. If you’re 0-2, slipping to 0-3 could mean you’re out of the playoffs. And if you’re 2-0, a win gives you a strong chance of making the postseason. The only way to get an edge is to use proven Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. So, before you lock in your lineups, you’ll want to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, using their 2018 Fantasy football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The result: He exploded for 326 passing yards and six touchdowns against the Steelers — anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 2 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One player the model loves this week: Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, who is still available in 17 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Lindsay went off for 107 yards on 14 carries against the Raiders on Sunday and gets an ideal matchup this week against the Ravens, who allowed over 100 yards rushing to the Bengals in Week 2. Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard both averaged over 4.0 yards per carry against Baltimore, and Bernard reeled in four catches out of the backfield. The model says Lindsay will out-perform running backs like Jay Ajayi, Alex Collins and Marshawn Lynch in Week 3. Start him with confidence against the Ravens, who were just lit up for 34 points by the Bengals.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the seventh-ranked QB according to market value, stumbles big-time this week against the Rams and finishes well outside the top 20. He’s a player to bench in Week 3.

The Rams’ defense has yet to give up a passing touchdown and is allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL at just 6.5. In Week 2, they held Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford to under 100 passing yards and allowed only three first downs through three quarters. Rivers is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (680), third in touchdowns (six), and fourth in QB rating (119.6), but the model projects him to have just 16 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 24th among quarterbacks.

