FanDuel New Jersey sportsbook refuses to pay bettor $82K on winning ticket, claims glitch caused win

Where there is gambling, controversy is almost sure to follow. It’s happened already in the new FanDuel Sportsbook, where Anthony Prince believes he is owed $82,000. The book is refusing to pay the bet.

Here’s what happened, via News 12 in New Jersey: Price, in the fourth quarter of the Raiders-Broncos game during Week 2, went to place a money-line wager on the Broncos, who were trailing 19-17. Case Keenum had just completed a pass to the Raiders 18-yard line, setting up a Brandon McManus field goal to win the game.

FanDuel attempted to update the live odds on this game to make the Broncos -600 (basically saying it was a sure thing McManus would hit his field goal). But a glitch caused the update to make the Broncos 750-1 to win the game, or +75,000.

Prince pounced on the line, betting $110 on the Broncos. Under the odds the Broncos should have had (-600), he would have won $18.35. Under the odds he got on the ticket, he won $82,610.

When Prince went to collect, FanDuel refused to stroke him a check for the 82 large. Per Prince, the sportsbook offered to give him $500 and free skybox seats at three Giants home games.

Prince declined their offer and told News 12 he planned to get an attorney involved, as well as the New Jersey Division of Gaming.

“They said their system had a glitch in it and they’re not obligated to pay for glitches,” Prince said.

According to FanDuel, in a statement to ESPN’s David Purdham, it was an “obvious pricing error” that was “inadvertently generated” by the sportsbook’s in-game pricing system.

“A small number of bets were made at the erroneous price over an 18-second period,” FanDuel said. “We honored all such bets on the Broncos to win the game at the accurate market price in accordance with our house rules and industry practice, which specifically address such obvious pricing errors. We have reached out to all impacted customers and apologized for the error.”

This is a tricky one, because no one wants to side with the house in these matters. It feels dirty and it’s wrong. But you can’t reasonably expect to win $82,000 on a $110 bet as to whether or not McManus can knock in a last second, sub-40-yard field goal in his home stadium (which happens to be among the most kicker-friendly stadiums on Earth).

Also, there are “house rules” in place for making wagers and FanDuel has just that, with a clear-cut setup in place to make sure it doesn’t get burned by such action.

“Where a blatant or palpable error is made in offers made, prices offered or bets accepted or in the transmission of any event on which we have purported to offer Live Betting, bets may be settled at the correct price at the time at which the bet was placed, as determined by FanDuel Sportsbook,” the FanDuel house rules read, per Purdham.

These issues are handled differently from book to book, with the house rules determining how things play out. The same goes for issues like win totals bets on college football — some places require 12 games to be played or no action (NC State, South Carolina, North Carolina and Duke all cancelled games this past weekend because of Hurricane Florence, likely voiding those bets for many people). Other books — the Southpoint for instance — says all action on all tickets.

Prince lamented the issue, saying he thought it would be “a better situation” with “the government is taxing it now” but with these issues he might “rather go to the corner bookies now.”

“You’re not getting paid here.”