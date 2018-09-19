Erik Karlsson trade fallout: Senators RW Mark Stone reportedly wants out of Ottawa as well

The Ottawa Senators finally unloaded Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks last week for a bevy of role players and a few draft picks, Right wing Mark Stone, one of the few solid pieces the Senators have left, seems to be ready to move on from the team as well. Stone, who shared the team lead in points last season with Karlsson, reportedly wants out of Ottawa, according to TVA Sports.

“What I’ve been told is that Mark Stone does not want to be in Ottawa anymore,” Louis Jean said Tuesday on “Dave Morissette.” “He does not want to play in Ottawa anymore. He is frustrated because he sees the direction the club is going. The team is not able to retain their good players.”

While that might be fair, Karlsson had been on the trading block for a long time. With Jean-Gabriel Pageau out indefinitely, the Senators’ prospects in 2018-19 look grim. Stone has leverage here, as he’s a free agent after this season. He could be loaned out to a contender, which is likely what he’s seeking.

The Senators finished seventh in the eight-team Atlantic Division last season with a lowly 67 points after reaching the Eastern Conference finals the year before. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be any better in a conference that is only getting tougher. The Senators are in a brutal division with the Lightning, Bruins and Maple Leafs, and it’s understandable that the 26-year-old Stone wants to go somewhere to compete.