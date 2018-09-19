Chattanooga City Council votes to rename building after local icon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga City Council building will now honor a Chattanooga icon.

On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution to call the building the “John P. Franklin, Sr. City Council Building.”

Franklin, among many accomplishments, was the city’s first black elected official.

He was elected as Commissioner of Education and was appointed as Vice Mayor multiple times.

His two children were at the city council meeting.

His daughter told News 12 that they are very appreciative and very humbled.

Council Member Anthony Byrd sponsored the resolution.

He wants to make sure that Franklin’s name and picture will be displayed in some way.

“I’m going to pitch and ask that the council and the mayor that we do something outside of the building that illuminates his name, his likeliness to make sure that this becomes a huge staple in our community,” Council Member Byrd said.

Franklin passed away earlier this year.

He was 96.