Boca Juniors vs. Cruzeiro live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa Libertadores on TV, stream online

The quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores continue on Wednesday as Boca Juniors of Argentina welcomes Brazilian club Cruzeiro to Buenos Aires for the first leg of the quarterfinals. Both teams are riding high after the round of 16 and both look contenders to potentially win the competition.

Here’s how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Boca Juniors vs. Cruzeiro in the USA

When: Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Boca Juniors vs. Cruzeiro prediction

Boca has been good at home and has tons of momentum, while Cruzeiro’s physicality could cause some problems for the Argentine club. In the end, a goal from Cristian Pavon gives Boca a slight lead entering the second leg. Boca Juniors 2, Cruzeiro 1.