Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – September 18, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Late Summer Heat Returning, & Minimal Rainfall Chances.



Partly cloudy skies this morning, a few patches of fog, & lows falling to between 68 & 72.

The clearing trend will continue into this Tuesday afternoon, bringing us mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. There is a very slim chance of a late day shower, but most areas stay dry.

For the midweek: Temperatures continue to climb for both & Wednesday & Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 90° with dry conditions.

We remain partly sunny on Friday, before a few afternoon showers and storms return to the forecast later into the weekend.

More widespread showers return early next week, knocking highs back down into the lower to mid 80s.

Average highs & lows: 83 & 61. Sunrise & Sunset: 7:25am & 7:45pm

