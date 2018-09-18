Watch Champions League online, TV stream: PSG vs. Liverpool, Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund vs. Brugge

The opening matchday of the Champions League group stage began on Tuesday with two early matches and six in the late timeslot. Here are the scores, schedule, updates and takeaways from all of the action.

Tuesday’s Champions League fixtures, results

LIVE updates: Champions League

If the live blog does not load properly, please click here.

UCL takeaways

- Advertisement -

Messi, spectacular as usual for Barca: Another Champions League hat trick for Lionel Messi, and another amazing showing that including a brilliant goal. His hat trick helpd Barca beat PSV 4-0, and the winning goal came on an absolutely nasty free kick that went upper corner. Take a look:

More than just three points for Inter Milan: It looked like near certainty that Tottenham would get three points after Christian Eriksen’s opener and Inter’s inability to do anything in attack. Inter Milan stormed back with two late goals and left San Siro with three points and a ton of confidence, which is something it hasn’t had this season. This team is too talented to not get out of the group, but failing to play as a team has been its downfall. Maybe this result is what will get them going.

Icardi’s equalizing goal was a delight (except Spurs fans):