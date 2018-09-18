Tulsa vs. Temple odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert on 6-0 run

An important AAC battle kicks off Week 4 of college football Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET when the resurgent Temple Owls host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Owls are seven-point sportsbook favorites in the latest Temple vs. Tulsa odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 59. Before you make any Temple vs. Tulsa picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say. A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics.

He’s off to a hot start in college football already, hitting 65 percent of his selections against the spread through the first three weeks. Moreover, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these two programs, with a 6-0 spread record in games involving Temple or Tulsa.

Last week, Nagel advised SportsLine members that Temple was a dangerous 17-point road underdog against Maryland following two close losses. The result: The Owls won outright 35-14 for one of the biggest upsets of the season, and those who followed Nagel’s advice never broke a sweat.

Nagel knows the Owls are bound to have renewed confidence when they hit Lincoln Financial Field for their conference-opener against the Golden Hurricane following their breakthrough victory. Temple lost each of its first two home games in the final minute, falling to FCS opponent Villanova and surging Buffalo of the MAC in Week 2.

But the determined Owls (1-2) used an inspired performance, especially on the defensive side, to dominate a previously unbeaten Maryland team that had gained widespread recognition for its season-opening upset of Texas. The defense shut down the Terrapins’ vaunted run game and didn’t allow a point. Maryland’s two scores came off an interception return and a blocked punt. The Terrapins were held to 195 total yards.

But this impressive showing doesn’t mean the Owls will cover a touchdown spread against what should be a desperate Tulsa club. The Golden Hurricane (1-2) are coming off a listless performance in a 29-20 home loss to Arkansas State. They were felled by three turnovers that led to a 20-point deficit. Tulsa rallied with 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but the Red Wolves held on for the win.

Even so, the Golden Hurricane put together a strong opening drive for a touchdown and showed a balanced run game that racked up 167 yards. Shamari Brooks led the way with 115 yards on 25 carries. They also competed well with powerful Texas two weeks ago before falling 28-21 as a 24-point road underdog.

